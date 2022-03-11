Hundreds gather at Isle of Man vigil to call for peace in Ukraine
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelit vigil on the Isle of Man to call for peace in Ukraine.
The 200-strong crowd at Villiers Square, in Douglas, heard messages of solidarity with the Eastern European country following the Russian invasion.
Organiser Claire Christian MHK said the island was small, but "our message is clear" at Thursday's event.
"I think the most important thing is to say today to Putin that we don't agree with the war," she added.
Ukrainian Karolina Davison, who has lived on the island for 17 years, told the crowd her country would "fight until the very end for what is ours, to be free again".
Blue and yellow lights illuminated the square as the the island's bishop the Right Reverend Peter Eagles led prayers, with addresses also given by Mayor of Douglas Raina Chatel and Ms Davison.
Ms Chatel said the display of care and support would "play a small part in making a difference", and encouraged the public to give to charities "equipped to give practical help on the ground".
A minute's silence was followed by the Ukrainian national anthem, played by the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass.
A collection was made for Manx charity Hands of Hope, which is aiding refugees on the Romanian border with Ukraine.
Ms Christian, who helped to organise the event, said the Manx government would continue to enforce sanctions on Russian individuals and organisations, but added she would like to see refugees welcomed to the island soon.
"I am hopefully looking forward to that in the coming week, where we can take in Ukrainians that do not have family based here, but that obviously still has to be worked out with the UK government," she said.
