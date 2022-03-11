New Douglas home for Isle of Man's only Covid PCR test centre
- Published
The Isle of Man's only coronavirus PCR testing centre will be moved from the TT Grandstand to a new location in the centre of Douglas, Manx Care has said.
The drive-through facility was first set up in 2020 to swab those with suspected Covid symptoms.
It is being relocated to the Crookall Centre on Kensington Road ahead of the return of the TT races later this year.
All appointments will shift to the new centre, on the site of the former Finch Hill GP surgery, from 21 March.
The island's testing strategy shifted away from confirmatory PCR tests to use of lateral flow kits in December in response to an upsurge in infections due to the Omicron coronvirus variant.
The relocation of the testing hub also follows concerns about cold conditions for staff and users at the site because of its exposed outdoor location just off Glencrutchery Road.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk