Calls to improve road safety around Douglas high school
How to improve road safety around a Douglas high school will be considered in a consultation later this year, the infrastructure minister has said.
It follows concerns about the speed of traffic near Ballakermeen High School.
Tim Crookall said traffic-calming and speed reduction measures would be considered as part of survey, although details of who will be consulted have not yet been revealed.
Previous proposals to create a one-way system were rejected in 2020.
Mr Crookall told the House of Keys the consultation would lead to a "school streets trial" around the site on St Catherine's Drive.
He said the trial would reallocate some of the road space "to increase and encourage behaviour changes in students, parents and drivers in general".
'Very hard to do'
Benefits are expected to be better safety, increased physical activity and reduced CO2 emissions, he added.
Ann Corlett MHK, who campaigned for changes around the school, said almost every resident she had spoken to wanted a speed reduction.
Mr Crookall agreed, but said enforcing speed limits lower than 30mph (48km/h) was "very hard to do" and would need to involve the police.
That aspect would be included in the consultation, he added.
Subject to funding, changes are expected to be implemented in the next financial year.
