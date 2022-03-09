Fresh call for Isle of Man to accept refugees
The Isle of Man should have systems in place to give all refugees "safety and sanctuary", an MHK has said.
Joney Faragher will ask Tynwald to back her call to investigate whether the island could join resettlement schemes run in the UK and Ireland.
It comes as the government is in talks with the UK regarding how to help people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
The island currently does not accept refugees, having previously said it had no legal authority to do so.
But Ms Faragher said the current conflict had brought the plight of all those displaced by war "much closer to home".
If her motion is approved by Tynwald in April it will require the Council of Ministers to report by July on how the island could accept refugees, including taking part in programs run by UK and Irish authorities.
The leader of the Manx Labour Party said many wanted to see the island "provide sanctuary and safety" for refugees but there were currently "no mechanisms" in place to do this.
'Humanitarian crises'
The island has relaxed general visa restrictions in line with the UK and made a £500,000 donation to aid agencies in response to the Russian invasion.
In 2018, the previous government ruled out resettling those fleeing the war in Syria, stating the island had "no legal authority or mechanisms" to accept them, and could not offer the "specialist" support required.
Ms Faragher said "no distinction should be made" between refugees from different conflicts but any resettlement had to be "practical" and take into account issues like trauma and language barriers.
She added: "I want to build in that ability to actually react nimbly in line with need.
"And not thave to have all these debates just to say look we are going to do this because it is the right thing to do each time there is a humanitarian crises."
