Isle of Man: Blue and yellow ice cream raises £2k for Ukraine
- Published
A Manx family business has raised more than £2,000 to help Ukrainians after selling a blue and yellow ice cream.
Davison's in Peel created the special flavour, lemon meringue, to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Company director Greg Davison, whose wife is Ukrainian, said the money would go to orphanages and the Ukrainian Red Cross, a cause "close to their hearts".
About two million people have fled their homes in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Mr Davison said his sister-in-law was running "an aid agency within the town" where his wife is from, while her cousins were currently fighting in the war.
'Collective responsibility'
The company made 125 litres of the ice cream in total, which went on sale on Saturday morning and had sold out by Sunday afternoon.
A number of people were spotted enjoying the ice cream along the western town's seafront, having made a contribution to the appeal.
One donator, Richard Karran, said: "It's not just about donations, it's about awareness."
"If you look at the promenade, everyone's walking around with ice cream that represents the colours of the Ukrainian flag," he said.
Mr Karran said it made everyone "feel united with people across Europe who are struggling... It's about that concept of collective responsibility".
One woman said she had already donated goods, but with the latest call for financial contributions, she wanted to continue that support and "give a donation... via the ice cream".
Mr Davison said they would be making another batch to go on sale on 19th March to continue fundraising, however the flavour has not yet been decided on.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk