Apartments plan for decaying Douglas nurses' home
- Published
Plans to redevelop an empty and decaying former nurses' home on the Isle of Man into an apartment complex have been revealed.
The government-backed Manx Development Corporation has made a bid to "revitalise" the building on Westmoreland Road in Douglas.
Chairman Sean Gilbert said it was part of efforts to be a "catalyst for brownfield site development".
Built in 1953, the temporary home for healthcare staff had fallen out of use.
A coffee shop and patisserie are also included in the proposal for 37 one and two-bed apartments in the building, which is owned by the Manx government.
The Treasury is the sole shareholder of the arms-length commercial company, which was set up by Tynwald last year to develop abandoned sites across the island.
A spokesman said although there were "significant challenges" with asbestos and water damage, the company had chosen to retain the building because of it "architectural merit".
Though a business case for the proposal has been made to the Treasury, the company said costs could not be disclosed as it may impact on the tendering for contractors.
