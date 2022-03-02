Manx proposal to ban cars from square for 'continental vibe'
Plans have been drawn up to ban cars from a town square on the Isle of Man over summer to help promote "a continental vibe".
Castletown Commissioners are due to consider the full pedestrianisation of the Market Square on a trial basis between April and September.
The authority has already overseen partial summer closures in recent years.
Commissioner Beth Cannan said it would allow the "community area" to expand.
Under her proposal Market Square would be shut off entirely to parking, with nine spaces lost.
Nearby parking at the Parade would be made available exclusively for blue badge holders and an area behind the Town Hall on Barracks square given a reduced 30-minute timescale.
Parking concerns
Ms Cannan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it would allow "different activities" to happen in the centre of the island's ancient capital, and would allow business to use the front of the premises to "simulate a continental vibe".
Some people have objected to the loss of parking during previous closures.
Arbory Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said despite his initial concerns the closures had made the square a "real go to place", but added residents needed to be consulted.
One local restaurant owner said the commissioners had done a "beautiful job" with the area but felt some parking spaces should be retained for older residents.
The proposal will be consider by the authority on Monday.
