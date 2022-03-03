Ukraine: Manx volunteers hail 'astronomical' aid donations
- Published
There has been an "astronomical" response on the Isle of Man for donations to go to help people in Ukraine, volunteers have said.
Community groups have been collecting aid for Ukrainians following the Russian invasion.
Manx Support Refugees volunteer Zoe Thompson said what they had received was "beyond any expectations".
Freight company Island Express said it had been "overwhelmed" by items, including clothing and nappies.
Meanwhile Manx charity Hands of Hope, run by Ruth and Chris Baker, has been supporting people in Milișăuți, on the Romanian border with Ukraine.
More than one million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.
"We've been able to support by providing firewood... we've also been providing blankets and other sanitary needs, toilet rolls, medicines, Ms Baker said.
The couple explained that a sports hall was being used to house people passing through the small village, as "a temporary refuge".
Ms Baker said there had been "about a thousand students on air beds on the floor, men and women, all 19 [and] into their early 20s mainly".
Mr Baker said a huge amount of donations were still being sent to border locations but monetary donations were also needed.
He said financial donations enabled them to adapt to what is needed at any one time, such as specific medical supplies or sim cards for mobile phones.
More coverage of war in Ukraine
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- THE BASICS: Why is Putin invading Ukraine?
- RUSSIA: Watching the war on TV
- UKRAINE: 'I have never felt so much love for my homeland'
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk