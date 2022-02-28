Isle of Man kettle-parts firm hit by cyber attack
- Published
An Isle of Man firm which makes kettle safety controls has said it has been hit by a cyber attack "of Russian origin".
Strix Group said its servers on the island and the UK were affected but systems were now "restored".
There has been "no impact on customer orders or sales", the company told the London Stock Exchange.
It comes after a warning of a heightened risk of cyber attacks on the island in the wake of global events.
Strix, which is based in Ronaldsway, is a manufacturer of small appliance temperature controls which exports its products across the world.
Systems were taken offline while the nature and extent of the incident was investigated, the company said, with external specialists "immediately engaged" and precautionary measures were taken with its IT infrastructure.
The firm added it had appointed cyber security experts to "monitor and support", as well as make recommendations on processes and procedures.
Strix said it would "provide further updates as and when appropriate".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk