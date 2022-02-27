Call for progress on mobility scooter bus rules on Isle of Man
The Isle of Man risks becoming "a laughing stock" if UK rules allowing mobility scooters on buses are not adopted, an MHK has said.
They are currently banned due to safety concerns, a stance under review by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI).
Chris Thomas said the rules in the UK were "fair and reasonable".
The DOI said it had now invited disabled bus users to join a group examining the use of scooters along with wider accessibility issues.
Created by UK advocacy group the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) and backed by the UK government, a voluntary code for the scooters on low-floor buses was introduced in the UK in 2011.
It sets out rules on the use and acceptance of the mobility aids on buses, including a permit system, training, and a hierarchy for use of wheelchair spaces.
'Embarrassing'
In April, Tynwald agreed the CPT code should be adopted "in a way that is appropriate" to the island, with the department tasked with setting up a steering committee which would later submit recommendations on how to achieve this.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall told the House of Keys he was "disappointed" no further progress had been made after several delays.
He said the committee is due to make recommendations about the code "in the very near future", adding the invitation for disabled bus users to apply to join the group would help "improve our knowledge and understanding of the issues".
Mr Thomas said it would be "embarrassing" if visitors with mobility scooters found they could not use public transport on the island, despite the "same buses being used in the UK".
The department "did not need to reinvent the wheel" and should "stop talking" and introduce a similar voluntary code on the island, he added.
