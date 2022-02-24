Fleetwood biker's death in Mountain Road crash ruled an accident
- Published
A motorcyclist's death in a head-on crash with a car on the Isle of Man was an accident, a coroner has ruled.
Dougals Courthouse heard Trevor Paul Cowell, from Lancashire, was visiting family when his Triumph motorbike hit a Ford Fiesta at Guthries Memorial on the A18 Mountain Road in September 2021.
Witnesses estimated Mr Cowell's machine was travelling at more than 70mph (112km/h) at the time of the crash.
Coroner Jayne Hughes recorded a verdict of accidental death.
The court heard Mr Cowell, who was born on the island but lived in Fleetwood, had arrived by ferry three days before the crash and had spent time with his brothers.
No mechanical defects
The 56-year-old was heading in the direction of Douglas on 27 September after visiting his father in Ramsey when the crash happened at about 16:15 BST on the derestricted road.
Douglas Courthouse heard witnesses had seen Mr Cowell overtake another vehicle shortly before the collision, but he had failed to return to his own side of the carriageway.
The driver of a blue Mercedes travelling in the opposite direction had to swerve and narrowly missed the motorcycle before it collided with the Fiesta.
Mr Cowell was thrown from the bike and suffered multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Fiesta was then hit from behind by a Vauxhall Astra, which had also been travelling towards Ramsey.
The driver of the Fiesta suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The court was told there were no mechanical defects with any of the vehicles involved, road conditions were good at the time, and Mr Cowell was not suffering from any medical conditions that would have contributed to the crash.
Recording her verdict, Mrs Hughes passed her condolences on to Mr Cowell's family.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk