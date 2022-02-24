Isle of Man drug dealer's sentence cut due to pregnancy
A woman who was sent to prison for dealing cocaine has had her sentence cut by seven months on appeal after it emerged she was pregnant when jailed.
Natasha Madden, from Douglas, received three years and seven months in jail in November 2021 after pleading guilty to selling the drug to friends.
The 23-year-old later confirmed she was eight weeks pregnant at the time.
An appeal court found the initial sentence was "manifestly excessive in the light of the fresh evidence".
In November, Deemster Cook jailed Madden after Douglas Courthouse heard she had made "consistent offers" to supply two friends over a four-month period in 2020.
He said while her dealing was "unsophisticated" and involved "small quantities", it was his "public duty to send a message" about dealing class A drugs on the Isle of Man.
'Embarrassed'
Her appeal was lodged in December after her pregnancy was confirmed at the Isle of Man hospital.
Medical records provided for the court showed she conceived in September and had cut her smoking habit from 30 to 2 cigarettes a day by the time of her court appearance after suspecting she was pregnant.
An appeal hearing was told Madden did not disclose her pregnancy before sentencing because "she was embarrassed".
Judge of Appeal Jeremy Storey QC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said it was "unsatisfactory" that they had to quash the original sentence due to a "material change of information".
They added that they would have had "no hesitation" in dismissing the appeal if Madden's pregnancy had not been confirmed, as the initial sentence was not excessive given the information available at the time.
