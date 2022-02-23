Covid: Extra booster jabs for Isle of Man over-75s
- Published
Vulnerable people on the Isle of Man will be offered an extra Covid booster vaccine to help top up their protection against the virus.
A fourth dose will be made available to all adults over 75, care home residents and those aged over 12 with weakened immune systems.
It comes following the latest advice by vaccine advisers in the UK.
Manx health officials said the additional jab would only be offered 24 weeks after an initial booster dose.
More information about the timing of the change to the Isle of Man's vaccination programme will be confirmed "when final guidance is published", they added.
Meanwhile parents of children aged 5-11 have been invited to register their child for a "non-urgent" Covid vaccine.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK said this would allow vaccinators to "gauge the uptake" before clinics are organised and appointments are made.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk