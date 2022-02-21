Storm Franklin: Gales cause Isle of Man flights and ferry delays
- Published
Gales brought by Storm Franklin have caused disruption to flights and ferry sailings on the Isle of Man.
The 08:45 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham was delayed by about two hours, causing further delays to later sailings.
Flights to and from Ronaldsway Airport were also delayed.
Several trees were brought down by the winds overnight, and electricity supplies to homes in parts of Maughold and Kerrowmoar were cut off for a time.
Ronaldsway Met Office recorded gusts of up to 110mph (177km/h) on Snaefell overnight, with gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) on lower ground.
It marks the fourth day of weather disruption to travel on the island following on from Friday's gales brought by Storm Eunice.
Snowfall led to road closures across the east and south of the island on Saturday, leaving some motorists stuck on the A18 Mountain Road.
All sailings of the Ben-my-Chree were cancelled on Sunday due to gales over the Irish Sea.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk