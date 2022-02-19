Staff increase to support special education needs in Manx schools
More teachers and support staff will be hired to support Isle of Man students with special education needs, the education minister has said.
About £2.7m has been set aside in the latest government budget to increase specialist help available in schools.
In a consultation held last year parents and teachers said the current provision was "not particularly effective".
Julie Edge said the funding was a start in an area that "has had challenges".
A lack of resources, training, and flexibility in some schools were listed as barriers by those who took part in the survey.
Around 60% of the 500 respondents said existing support "did not meet the learning and development needs of children".
"Better access"
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture intends spread the additional funding across the island's primary and secondary schools.
Ms Edge said the focus was on introducing a team that "would not necessarily sit in one school" but offer help to about 2,000 pupils with special needs in the island's education system.
"We needed more resources to support students that have got challenges when they are in school, and this will give them better access to a full curriculum," she added.
It was part of a "stepped approach" according to Ms Edge, who said a code of practice for additional educational needs was still being development.
