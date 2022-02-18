Manx Care's first locally-trained nurse endoscopist takes up post
- Published
The appointment of the Isle of Man's first locally-trained nurse endoscopist will "continue to drive improvements in our service", Manx Care has said.
Nicola Burgess has become the first person to qualify for the position on the island and the first to be appointed to the organisation.
It was part of an ongoing drive to increase nurse training on the island.
Last month, the organisation pledged to clear a backlog of patients waiting for endoscopy procedures.
Under the plans, which involve utilising surplus theatre capacity at the weekends, about 550 patients will have been seen between November and the end of February.
Ms Burgess has worked at Noble's Hospital for more than a decade, after starting her career in the NHS in the UK.
She said taking up the new position meant there was "increased specialist capacity" on the island, which would enable the team to "continue to develop our endoscopy provision".
While endoscopy nurses work with other medical professionals to provide patient care before, during and after the procedure, a nurse endoscopist can undertake the procedure.
Manx Care's executive medical director, Sree Andole, said Ms Burgess was a "fantastic role-model for her colleagues".
"Her commitment to developing the future of the endoscopy service… by bringing her knowledge and best-practice to Manx Care will only continue to drive improvements in our service," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk