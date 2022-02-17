Covid jab offered to all Isle of Man five to 11-year-olds
- Published
Covid-19 vaccines are to be offered to all children aged between five and 11 on the Isle of Man, the government has confirmed.
It follows the latest advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Vulnerable children and those who live with immunosuppressed people have already been offered the jab.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said the lower-dose vaccines were "safe and effective".
Two doses of the vaccine will be offered at least 12 weeks apart.
Although the risks the virus posed to children are low, parents have been "encouraged" to take up the offer.
A government spokesman said the offer was "non-urgent" and the rollout would continue to focus on adults.
Almost 66,400 people on the island have now received two doses of the vaccine, with more than 49,000 having also received a booster.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk