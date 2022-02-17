Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 79 as two more die
- Published
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 79 after two more people died with the virus.
The deaths were recorded in the latest weekly surveillance report as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
Both people died during the month of February.
The report said while case numbers were expected to continue to plateau generally, they were now showing a "downward overall trend".
Although case numbers had varied week-on-week across all age groups, the changes were to be expected "simply by chance, particularly in a small population", the report said.
There are currently 231 active infections on the island, with one person receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk