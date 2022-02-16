Manx medics in court accused of manslaughter after patient death
Four Manx Care anaesthetists have appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a patient at Noble's Hospital last year.
Katherine Teare, Miklos Palotas, Alison Hool, and Sheila Clarke have appeared at Douglas Courthouse.
It follows the death of 55-year-old James Joseph Shimmin after an operation on 4 February 2021.
No pleas were entered during the short hearing and the case was adjourned until 27 April.
Dr Teare, 43, from Clenagh Road in Sulby; Dr Palotas, 48, of Mwyllin Doo ahh in Braddan; Dr Hool, 43, of Jacks Lane in Ramsey and Dr Clarke, 53 of Poacher's Pocket in Ballasalla, were all granted bail.
