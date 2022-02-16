BBC News

Manx medics in court accused of manslaughter after patient death

Published
Image source, Isle of Man Constabulary
Image caption,
James Joseph Shimmin died on 4 February at Noble's Hospital

Four Manx Care anaesthetists have appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a patient at Noble's Hospital last year.

Katherine Teare, Miklos Palotas, Alison Hool, and Sheila Clarke have appeared at Douglas Courthouse.

It follows the death of 55-year-old James Joseph Shimmin after an operation on 4 February 2021.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing and the case was adjourned until 27 April.

Dr Teare, 43, from Clenagh Road in Sulby; Dr Palotas, 48, of Mwyllin Doo ahh in Braddan; Dr Hool, 43, of Jacks Lane in Ramsey and Dr Clarke, 53 of Poacher's Pocket in Ballasalla, were all granted bail.

