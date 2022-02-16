Storm Dudley: Gales disrupt Isle of Man-Lancashire ferry sailings
- Published
Passenger and freight ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted due to expected gales brought by Storm Dudley.
The 08:45 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its 14:15 return have been cancelled.
The evening journey and its overnight return are also in doubt, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Ronaldsway Met Office has warned of possible disruption on the roads, with gusts of 65mph (105km/h) expected.
An amber wind warning is in place for parts of the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire from 14:00 GMT until midnight because of Storm Dudley.
There is then a yellow wind warning from Thursday afternoon into Friday as Dudley leaves and Storm Eunice arrives.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk