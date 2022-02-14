'Unsafe' grooming conviction overturned on appeal
A man who was convicted of grooming a 15-year-old girl has been cleared on appeal.
Daniel Oliphant, 21, was found guilty in July 2021 and was given a six-month suspended sentence and placed on the sex offenders register.
However, the appeal court concluded the conviction was "unsafe" and overturned the verdict at Douglas Courthouse on 7 January.
The prosecution service has confirmed it does not plan to pursue a retrial.
