Bird flu: Protection zone in Sulby eased after observation period
- Published
An avian flu protection zone put in place in the north of the Isle of Man after an outbreak of the virus in January has been eased.
The additional restrictions were put in place after a bird keeper in Sulby found 11 of his geese dead.
Under the measures, bird keepers in a 1km (0.6 miles) radius were required to house their birds and forbidden from moving them off their property.
The area has now been merged with the current all-island surveillance zone.
A government spokesman said the changes followed the completion of disease control measures, including cleaning and disinfection of the premises, and a 21-day observation period of other kept birds within the zone.
The subsequent deaths of wild birds at Tholt-y-Will and St John's were also confirmed to have been caused by the highly-contagious H5N1 virus.
However, as they were not kept birds, no new protection zones were designated in those areas.
While there were now "fewer restrictions in place", all bird keepers were still advised to house their poultry, practise good biosecurity and disinfect boots and equipment regularly, the spokesman said.
If there are no new cases or suspected cases of the virus, the all-island surveillance zone is expected to be lifted on 20 February.
