Memorial to Isle of Man PC killed at Manx Grand Prix unveiled
- Published
A memorial to a police officer who was killed while on duty at the Manx Grand Prix in 1976 has been unveiled.
PC Denis Hamer, who was originally from Oldham, was struck by a motorbike in the Junior Race on 7 September 1976.
A tribute to the 26-year-old was unveiled at Union Mills Methodist Chapel, near Douglas, on Saturday.
Isle of Man Police's Chief Constable Gary Roberts said it took him from being a "tiny footnote in history" to "somebody who's remembered".
PC Hamer, who served with Lancashire Constabulary before transferring to the Isle of Man in 1974, was one of more than 40 officers positioned around the course to enforce the road closures.
He was struck by a motorcycle on Strang Road, just off the course, when a rider lost control of his bike on the bend at the Railway Inn.
The rider, an ambulance cadet and a sector marshal were also injured.
The memorial came about after the Isle of Man Constabulary's historian put out an appeal to trace PC Hamer's family and one of his nephews got in touch.
His widow Rosemary Ashton said although she had found the thought of returning to the island "unsettling and emotional", the service had "been lovely".
She said her husband had been "larger than life" and "just an all-round nice chap".
Mr Roberts said the "beautiful plaque" was a fitting tribute to PC Hamer.
"When people come to watch the racing, as they do in the grounds of the church, they'll look and they'll pause and they'll talk about him," he said.
