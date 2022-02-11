Sailings between Isle of Man and Lancashire cancelled due to gales
Passenger and freight ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted because of strong winds over the Irish Sea.
The 19:45 GMT crossing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Gales of up to 60mph (97kph) are expected to hit the island overnight.
Sailings are expected to resume as scheduled on Saturday morning.
As a result of the cancellation, there will be no UK national newspapers available on the island on Saturday.
