Manx woman stole £86k earmarked for ill mother's care
A woman who stole £86,000 earmarked to pay for her ill mother's care has been given a suspended sentence.
Katie Hall, 37, admitted stealing the money from her 77-year-old mother's bank account while she had power of attorney over her.
The court heard she transferred money on 14 occasions between March and November 2020 to prop up her struggling children's soft play business.
She was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.
The court heard the victim, who suffers from a degenerative condition but has full mental capacity, had about £100,000 of savings in her bank account to cover the cost of her ongoing care.
Hall, of Ballacriy Park in Colby, had been given power of attorney about a decade before so that she could help out with tasks such as shopping and arrange carer payments.
'Unfortunate timing'
The court heard she was reported to police by her siblings in June 2021 after sending them a message saying there was no money left in the account to pay for the care.
While her mother had agreed to loan her £25,000 in 2019 to start her own children's soft play business, she had not authorised any other transfers of funds.
Hall had taken the money because the firm was struggling as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions in place in 2020, the court heard.
Although a total of £86,000 had been taken from the account, some had since been paid back, leaving an outstanding balance of £57,865.
The court was told the victim was now having to rely on support from the state to pay for her care.
Sentencing her at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Graeme Cook said although starting the business shortly before the pandemic had been "unfortunate timing", there was "no doubt other people had struggled as well" without resorting to the same actions.
There was also "no doubt" her mother was "vulnerable" at the time of the theft, he added.
