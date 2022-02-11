Plans for £500k changing rooms 'priceless', says Manx football club
New changing rooms would be "priceless" for an Isle of Man football team, a life-long club member has said.
Douglas Council has budgeted almost £500,000 for replacement facilities at Pulrose United.
The authority, in conjunction with the club, is seeking up to £250,000 from UK charity the Football Foundation to help meet the total cost.
Paul Henry said the current state of the building was "a constant worry" for the club.
In January, the council voted to include £495,000 in its capital budget for the project.
The local authority expects to provide about £215,000 for the funding, with hopes the remainder can be attained from the charity.
Council Leader Claire Wells previously said she was concerned the final figure "could climb", but added time was needed to develop a "clear picture" of the scheme.
Councillor Steven Crellin said although it was "a lot of money", building material prices had "doubled" in recent years and the replacement had to be built to modern specifications.
Pulrose United has been a tenant of the council since the club was established in 1931, and plays on pitches repurposed from a landfill site on Springfield Road.
It was relocated to the site in 1990 to make way for the development of the National Sports Centre.
Chalet-style changing rooms were built for the team at that time, and given to Douglas Council.
Mr Henry, who has been involved in the club for 56 years, said roof leaks, rotting timbers and broken showers showers had all come from a lack of maintenance.
He said volunteers had made repairs to "keep the building alive", with plans to introduce children's' and women's' sides hampered by its current condition.
"For us [moving] is not an option, we are Pulrose, and we want to stay here", he added.
