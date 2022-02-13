Isle of Pride aims to give year-round support to LGBTQ+ community
Organisers of the Isle of Man's first Pride event are aiming to deliver year-round support for the LGBTQ+ community, a coordinator has said.
More than 8,500 people attended the inaugural parade and festival in Douglas last year.
Clare Barber said the "Isle of Pride effect" had led to awareness sessions being held across health care settings.
It was important to "understand what barriers" are faced by the island's LGBTQ+ community, she added.
"Truly uplifting"
Homosexual acts were decriminalised on the island in 1992, 25 years after England and Wales, and 12 years after Scotland.
Those convicted of historical offences will be automatically pardoned in June as part of new sexual offences legislation.
Ms Barber said after the "truly uplifting" first Pride, it was important to ensure the event had a lasting legacy.
She is one of three MHKs who are members of the Isle of Pride charity, which has been involved in a number of talks with local businesses and Manx Care to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.
These have included sessions with student nurses at the Keyll Darree training centre, a presentation to a patient liaison group, as well as feedback on access to elections.
Advice on access to care for the community has also been given to the island's sexual health clinic by a charity representative.
Plans were now underway for this year's Pride event, which Ms Barber said would look to build and expand on the success of the gathering in 2021.
