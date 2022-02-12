Covid: Easing of Isle of Man border rules welcomed
- Published
The removal of isolation rules for travellers to the Isle of Man has been met with support from the public.
The new measures mean those who are fully vaccinated can travel freely to the island without the need to undergo testing or isolation.
One visitor said the changes would make a "big difference" and would lead her to "come a bit more" to see her family.
A returning resident said the relaxation represented a positive step towards things returning to "normal".
Under the changes, isolation rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, however they are still required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and isolate if a positive result is recoded.
Reacting to the latest changes, one resident, who had just returned from an extended trip off the island, said he was "really pleased the restrictions are being relaxed".
The new rules meant the island was moving towards returning to "normal", he added.
The relaxation was also supported by shoppers in the island capital, with one commenting "we have to move forward and take these risks".
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the latest changes, which bring the island in line with England, would "make travel much easier for people coming to and from the island".
The Council of Ministers would continue to consider "all the moves that are happening around us" as the UK and Channel Islands continue to review their policies on Covid-19 restrictions.
The latest changes, which came into force on Friday, have been described by the government as interim measures ahead of a plan to drop all restrictions on 31 March.
