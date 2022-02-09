Isle of Man pumping of sewage into the sea a 'national disgrace'
The pumping of millions of litres of wastewater, including raw sewage, into the Irish Sea is a "national disgrace", a Manx advocate has said.
Ian Kermode made the comments after a freedom of information request revealed up to 6.9 million litres was being discharged each day at Laxey and Peel.
Manx Utilities (MU) said the majority was groundwater, with 1.32 million litres thought to be human waste.
Chairman Rob Callister said he was "committed" to finding a solution.
The figures revealed about 2.9 million litres of waste is discharged each day in Peel, with up to 4 million dumped in Laxey.
MU said the amount of pure, untreated human waste discharged per day was about 0.98 million litres and 0.34 million litres in each area respectively.
'Environmental obligations'
In a statement, Mr Kermode said the "shockingly high levels of preventable human pollution" raised "serious ecological and human health concerns".
Civil legal action could be taken against the government for "breach of international environmental obligations", he added.
Options for new treatment or pumping facilities in Laxey and Peel are currently being explored by MU, after planning applications for works in both areas were rejected during the last administration.
Mr Callister said he was "absolutely fully committed" to completing the island's regional sewage strategy, which was approved in 2018.
"It is disappointing that planning and other regulations have got in the way in the past," he said.
"We need to engage with people across the island to make sure solutions are deliverable."
With funding still in place, MU to aimed to see work in at least one of the areas completed by 2026, he added.
