Isle of Man: Man caught growing cannabis plants at home fined £1,300
A man who grew cannabis in what police described as an "unsophisticated set-up" at his home has been fined £1,300.
Shaun Yates pleaded guilty at Douglas Courthouse to charges of cultivating and possessing the Class B drug.
The 52-year-old, from Glen Maye, was arrested in May 2021 after a warrant to search his home was executed by police.
Six cannabis plants were found, in addition to a tent with lighting equipment, a fan and "several" jars containing the drug.
The court heard Yates had been using the drugs to "self-medicate" for anxiety and depression and it was not being used for financial gain.
'Self-medicating'
The total amount seized was estimated to be worth £3,951.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said while the total value of the drugs was not "insignificant", she accepted it was not on an industrial scale.
In a report read to the court, Yates expressed his "deepest apologies".
