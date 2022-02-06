Platinum Jubilee: Isle of Man stamps celebrate Queen's reign
A special set of Isle of Man stamps commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been launched.
The collection spans the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II and includes the words of the British national anthem.
In the first event to mark the milestone on the island, the lieutenant governor was presented with the set at Government House on Friday.
Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer said he was "thrilled" to receive the "wonderful" eight-stamp collection.
The Queen's 70-year reign began on 6 February 1952, when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father King George VI.
Sir John said the stamp launch would be the first of many events on the island throughout the year from "small local ones to national ones" to mark the occasion.
He said he wanted "everyone to get involved" because the year marked "such an extraordinary achievement".
