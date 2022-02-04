Waiting times a massive challenge for Manx Care, says minister
The Isle of Man health service faces a "massive challenge" reaching a maximum 18-week referral to treatment target in future, the health minister has said.
A plan to tackle waiting times is one of the objectives his department has set out for Manx Care in a 12-month mandate due to begin in April.
Lawrie Hooper said the 18-week limit was "where the island should be".
While it would take longer than one year, there should be "significant improvements" in the period, he said.
The 18-week UK standard was "where the island should be", he added.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) mandate also includes a goal of public reporting of waiting times to ensure "progress is measurable".
It is the second such framework set out for Manx Care since it took over day-to-day running of the health service last year.
'More certainty'
Other objectives for the organisation to achieve by April 2023 include £4.3m in efficiency savings, developing a long Covid pathway, and continuing to lead the coronavirus pandemic response.
A pilot mental health recovery college, reductions in avoidable attendance at the emergency department, and an early intervention programme in areas like sexual and oral health are also included.
Mr Hooper said there was a process in place to ensure targets were met, but added there was "definitely a bit of flex" if any unexpected issues were to arise.
In future, three-year mandates would be introduced alongside a three-year operational plan from Manx Care, and a three-year budget from Treasury, he said.
The approach would give the health provider "more certainty of spending and income levels", while reducing the risk of overspends, he added.
It follows a request by Manx Care for a further £10m on top of its £250m budget due to the impact of Covid and Brexit-related drug prices.