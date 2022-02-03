House of Keys: MHKs to debate swapping prayers for 'smooinaghtyn'
MHKs are to be asked to back a call to remove prayers from the start of sittings of the House of Keys.
Christian prayers have been said before each sitting since a House of Keys chaplain was first appointed in 1863.
On Tuesday, members will be asked to debate a report which recommends they be replaced by a period of reflection termed as a "smooinaghtyn", the Manx word for thought, for a 12-month trial.
It follows a call for "alternative thoughts" from MHKs about the ritual.
In response, Clare Barber MHK said changing the current system would be "an opportunity to reach out to the wider faith community" for a short period of reflection.
Joney Faragher MHK said she believed a "secular approach" was more appropriate, while Sarah Maltby MHK said the current arrangements were "clearly outdated".
The report by the House of Keys Management and Members' Standards Committee has recommended the introduction of a "House of Keys Smooinaghtyn", which would involve a short talk on a philosophical or educational theme given by a person nominated by a MHK.
Alternatively, members could opt to hold a period of silence during which "members could be encouraged to reflect on the oaths or affirmations they had taken" when sworn in.
The proposals could see the discontinuation of the post of chaplain, though the report said the Right Reverend Peter Eagles, the island's bishop, had indicated he would "continue to offer the chaplaincy service to members" who wanted it.
Calling for the retention of the role to provide a "continuing link to the spiritual dimension of life", Bishop Eagles said appointing someone from a global faith, or an organisation professing no faith, "would be a significant step towards re-defining the spiritual identity of the House".
