Covid: Isle of Man virus toll rises to 73 after two more deaths
- Published
Two more people have died with coronavirus on the Isle of Man, taking the island's overall death toll to 73.
The updated figure was recorded in the weekly public health Covid-19 surveillance report as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
The latest deaths were recorded in January.
The report said while there was a "very slight increase" in the rate of transmission, it was "not indicative of a further surge in cases".
There are currently 551 active cases of the virus on the island, with seven people receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Although the island remains in its fourth wave of the virus, driven by the more transmissible Omicrom variant, cases appeared to have plateaued over the past week, the report said.
However, the report warned that because accurately documenting infections was dependent on patterns of testing, it was likely that there were more cases than officially recorded.
Based on trends in the UK, cases on the island may now be generally stabilising for a period, it said.
"This will depend on levels of immunity and patterns of mixing in our communities, both of which impact on transmission," the report added.
More than 66,200 people have received two doses of a Covid vaccine, while more than 48,400 have now also been given a booster jab.
