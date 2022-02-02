Isle of Man census shows slight rise in population
There has been a slight increase in the number of people living on the Isle of Man, the latest census report has found.
The population now stands at 84,069, 755 more than were recorded in 2016.
Ramsey saw the largest population increase, rising by 443 to 8,288, while Douglas saw the steepest drop in residents, falling by 320 to 26,677.
The data from May 2021 also showed the average age of islanders was 44, up from 42 in 2016's interim census.
Other key figures include a rise of 2,098 in the economically-active population over the past five years, taking it to 44,875.
Minority groups on the island also rose, now make up 5.3% of the population.
The survey included a question about religious beliefs for the first time and found 54.7% of those who answered were Christian, while 43.8% said they had no religion.
The figures also showed that more than 2,200 people registered being able to speak, read or write Manx Gaelic.
The data was included in the government's initial report on the island's first full census for a decade, with a second document containing more detailed analysis due in May.
