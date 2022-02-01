Covid: Isle of Man government focus will shift, minister says
- Published
The Isle of Man will soon need to shift away from managing coronavirus outbreaks to looking after those with long-Covid, the health minister has said.
As case rates continue to fall, moves are now taking place to expand services to treat those with the condition.
Lawrie Hooper said it represented the "most difficult part of the public conversation to have".
He added there was now "good immune take up" around the island.
More than 66,000 people have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses, while 48,000 have now also had a booster jab.
'Care and support'
Mr Hooper said that with about 70% of those eligible for a booster having had one "the focus then actually shouldn't be on that any more".
He said: "The focus now needs to be on how do we manage people that have had Covid, how do you make sure they get the care and support and treatment that they need going forward."
Manx Care last week announced a series of events for people who have long Covid to help tailor its future services.
Based on data from the UK Office of National Statistics, the Manx government estimates some 522 residents have been suffering from long Covid for more than a year.
As a result, Mr Hooper said the government's efforts would soon "shift away from a public health conversation and more to an individual health conversation".
Regular vaccination clinics at a central hub and in regional locations would continue for the time being for those still wanting to have the jab, but the nature of that roll out would be reviewed in the months to come, he added.
