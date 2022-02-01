Bid for support for Isle of Man regional swimming pools rejected
Swimming pool operators on the Isle of Man should "manage their budgets", the education, sport and culture minister has said.
It follows the rejection of bids for greater government subvention.
Local authorities who run facilities in Castletown, Peel and Ramsey have upped rates to pay for rising gas prices and inflation-related costs as a result.
Julie Edge said the public would back increases "if they wanted pools on their doorstep".
The three regional swimming pools in the north, south and west of the island are each run jointly by commissioners in the respective local areas, with an annual subvention paid by government to meet shortfalls in operating costs.
National strategy
Ramsey Commissioner Juan McGuinness said the running costs had become "out of our control" and the northern authorities were "surprised" their bid for help in meeting them was refused.
Central government was "effectively enforcing" increases in rates as a result, he added.
Peel commissioner Mike Wade said the amount of extra money that needed to be found to keep the town's pool open was "jaw-dropping", but added the "popular" facility in the west "had to stay open".
However, authorities in the south of the island have asked Tynwald to lift a cap on the amount of rates that can be used to pay pool costs in that region.
Castletown Commissioner Colin Leather said the 2p per pound limit had "never taken account of inflation", which meant contributions by southern local authorities had actually "fallen in real terms".
Ms Edge told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I expect the pool boards to manage their budgets," adding that "everybody on the island who uses gas is in the same boat".
The creation of a "national strategy" looking at how many regional swimming pools were needed should now be considered, she added.
