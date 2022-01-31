Ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire resume
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after being disrupted by bad weather.
Sunday's 20:00 GMT crossing from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return were scrapped due to gales force winds over the Irish Sea.
It followed the cancellation of Friday's daytime sailings as a result of a technical issue with the vessel.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said Monday's journeys were due to run as scheduled.
