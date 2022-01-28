Technical fault causes Isle of Man ferry disruption
- Published
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted due a technical issue with the vessel, the operator has said.
The Ben-my-Chree's 08:45 GMT journey from Douglas to Heysham and its afternoon return have been cancelled.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said its technical team was currently working to resolve the issue.
A spokesman said the firm was "hopeful" the 19:15 crossing from Douglas would depart as scheduled.
The Ben-my-Chree is the island's only passenger vessel in operation during the winter season.
