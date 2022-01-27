Covid: Patient advice sought to shape Manx services
Manx Care is holding a number of events to help tailor its future services to treat long Covid and ME.
The island's health system is holding four "listening" sessions to discuss the treatment in February and March.
There are currently no bespoke services for long Covid or ME, also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said hearing from people with the illnesses "will guide and shape the developments of the service".
In a written answer to a question in Tynwald, Health Minister Lawrie Hooper revealed that the government estimates some 522 residents have been suffering from long Covid for more than a year.
It is thought there are about 350 people on the island living with ME.
'Pandemic setbacks'
The government previously committed to having a dedicated ME service by 2020, however that delay was attributed to pandemic setbacks and staff shortages.
It was later promised a service would be up and running by the end of 2021.
While a new deadline has not yet been announced, Manx Care said the sessions would help them "consider what needs to be available across the community to help people live well with such conditions".
The long Covid workshops will run on 9 February between 16:00 and 18:00 GMT and 29 March between 13:00 and 15:00.
The ME sessions will be held on 10 February between 13:00 and 15:00 and 30 March from 16:00 until 18:00.
They will all take place at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino in Douglas.
Manx Care is urging people with either condition to complete a questionnaire before attending and written submissions are accepted if people are unable to go in person.
