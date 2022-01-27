Manx Grand Prix: Race fans given 'reasonable' notice of event changes
- Published
Fans and marshals have been given a "reasonable" timeframe to adjust plans ahead of the scaled back Manx Grand Prix, the enterprise minister has said.
Concerns had been raised that the shortening of the August event would cause issues for those having to change accommodation and travel bookings.
Changes will see the schedule cut from 14 days to nine in a bid to cut costs and limit the impact of road closures.
Alex Allinson apologised to those whose plans had been disrupted as a result.
The event, which was first held in 1923, sees racing take place around the island's Mountain Course and attracts tens of thousands of visitors.
The island's border restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of the event for the past two years.
The 2021 races are scheduled to take place between 21 and 29 August.
Tim Glover MHK asked the minister whether there had been enough "lead-in time for a big change" to the event for visiting fans and marshals to adjust their plans.
Dr Allinson told the House of Keys on Tuesday, although it would affect some who had rolled over bookings since the last MGP in 2019, eight months' notice would give people a "reasonable time" to prepare for the shorter schedule.
He also confirmed his department was looking to run other events on the days when racing was not taking place.
