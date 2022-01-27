Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 71 after further death
- Published
The Isle of Man's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 71 after another person died with the virus.
It was recorded in the latest public health coronavirus surveillance report, which includes an ongoing review of death certificates.
The person died between 17 and 23 January.
The latest report said the "slight uptick" in cases recorded last week had not continued, and the "current trajectory was downwards".
There are currently 643 active cases on the island, with four people receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
The weekly surveillance report said the move away from PCR testing to home testing may have impacted the number of cases being reported to an "unknown extent".
But as most Omicron infections were mild case numbers were "now a less important measure than pressure on health and care services".
On Saturday, the government removed the legal requirement to wear face masks in certain settings after a fall in the number of active infections.
More than 66,000 people have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 48,000 have also had a booster jab.