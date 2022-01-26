Castletown police station: Public access to historic building retained
- Published
Part of a historic building in the Isle of Man's ancient capital will be earmarked for community use, the island's heritage body has said.
The former police station in Castletown was purchased by Manx National Heritage (MNH) in 2018 in order to preserve it.
A commercial lease has been signed for the building to be used as a hub for hotels and restaurants.
The plans also include part of the space being managed by the town's local authority for use by local groups.
Designed by British architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott in 1895, the building was used as the town's police station until 2017.
Plans by the government to sell the property on the open market after its closure were met with public outcry, leading MNH to step in and buy it.
A 2019 public consultation on the future of the building showed strong support for public access to the building to be maintained.
An MNH spokesman said a tenancy agreement with Marlinspike Properties would now see the building used as reception for a number of local hotels, bars and restaurants.
As part of the plans, Castletown Commissioners will take control one of the old offices and cells and make the area available for use by the community, ensuring it remains publicly accessible.
Chairman Jamie Horton said the board wanted to "deliver an innovative, welcoming, sustainable and resilient town centre for the benefit of residents and visitors alike".
"The increased investment in heritage-led regeneration projects, both from businesses and individuals, is key to achieve the vision," he said.
He added that he hoped the project to bring the building "back into the public domain" would "encourage others to consider Castletown for future ventures".