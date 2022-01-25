Adrian Earnshaw: House of Keys pays tribute to 'real gentleman'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to former MHK and "real gentleman" Adrian Earnshaw, who has died following a long illness.
The 71-year-old represented Onchan in the House of Keys for a decade until 2011, holding two ministerial positions.
Juan Watterson SHK described him as a "modest and understated" man, and said the island was "a poorer place without him".
Mr Earnshaw died on 14 January after a "long battle with cancer", he said.
First elected in 2001, he gained re-election five years later, before losing his seat at the 2011 general election.
He was appointed Minister for the Department of Tourism and Leisure in 2006, overseeing the centenary of the TT races the following year, before moving to the Department of Home Affairs in 2008.
'Well thought of'
He joined the House of Keys after a 33-year career in the banking industry on the island.
Mr Earnshaw served as chairman of the Council of Cancer Charities and treasurer of the Friends of Onchan Heritage and the Mike Hailwood Foundation.
He was also a regular volunteer marshal at motorsport events including the TT races and Manx Grand Prix.
Mr Watterson, who succeeded him in the role of home affairs minister in 2011, said he was "certainly well thought of by the staff" at the department.
He said: "Adrian was modest and understated, a real gentleman, and it's reassuring that despite the pressures of politics he retained his dry sense of humour.
"He leaves behind his wife Norma and daughters Nicola and Amy, to whom we send our condolences."