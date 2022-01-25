Former Isle of Man chief minister's firm received Covid-19 grants
A former Isle of Man chief minister has said he "left the room" when Covid-19 support for tourist accommodation providers was discussed by ministers.
Howard Quayle has confirmed his self-catering cottage business had applied for financial aid during the pandemic.
It comes after the Department for Enterprise refused to answer a freedom of information request on the issue.
A regulator has ordered the information be divulged, while criticising the department's "blasé approach".
In a statement, Mr Quayle said his company had bid for Covid-related tourism accommodation support after it was "hit hard by the closing of the island's borders".
'Substantial public interest'
The former chief minister said that he recused himself from Council of Ministers discussions about assistance for holiday let businesses, and "felt certain" his application would have been treated the same as any other.
Although the firm did not apply for support during the early stages of the pandemic, an application under the Coronavirus Strategic Capacity Scheme had been made once it "became clear that the pandemic would last a considerable time", he added.
The scheme provided funding to accommodation firms based on their star rating and the number of rooms they had.
Mr Quayle issued the statement after the Department for Enterprise refused to confirm his firm had applied for support or reveal how much he, as co-owner of an eligible business, had received as it was "information provided in confidence".
Information Commissioner Iain McDonald ruled this was unjustified after a request for a review was made, and ordered the department to provide the details within 30 days.
Mr McDonald said there was "substantial public interest" in knowing how public funds were allocated over the pandemic.
He also criticised the department's response for several failings that were "contrary to the aims" of the island's freedom of information legislation.
