Ramsey flood defences: Pulling plans shows town is listened to - minister
The withdrawal of government plans for a town's new flood defences should give its authority "confidence" it will be listened to, a minister has said.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) recently pulled plans for a £4m project in Ramsey after concerns were raised over a loss of parking in the area.
DoI Minister Tim Crookall said the decision was taken after a meeting with the town's commissioners.
Board member Juan McGuiness said a compromise could now be sought.
'Constructive'
Ramsey Commissioners had objected to plans to build a glass and concrete wall as part of the DoI plans to redevelop the road along the town's harbour, with the loss of 50 parking spaces.
The town has been identified as having one of the highest risks of flooding on the island.
Mr Crookall said it was "only right" for the department to meet with the "fairly new board", which was appointed at elections in July and November, as the members "obviously weren't happy" with the original proposals.
He said it had been a "really good constructive meeting", which would allow those involved to "get a good working relationship going".
New plans would be brought forward in the "nearish" future, he added.
Mr McGuiness told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that now the plans had been withdrawn, future proposals for flood defences for the town were "on the table to be discussed".
The board would now "go back to the drawing board" and work with the DoI to "see if we can get what the people of Ramsey... want out of getting flood defences and mitigating the loss of parking", he added.