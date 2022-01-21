Isle of Man public back single-use plastics ban after consultation
- Published
Plans to make it illegal to sell or supply of a range of single-use plastic items on the Isle of Man have been met with broad support.
A consultation found more than 90% of respondents backed axing plastic products including carrier bags, polystyrene cups and cutlery.
Some concerns were raised about the potential cost, and a "one-size fits all" approach to the proposed ban.
The results will be fed back into draft laws on the issue, the government said.
If adopted, the new laws would bring the island into line with other nations.
A plan to reduce single-use plastics on the Isle of Man, which included commitments to bring in laws prohibiting their sale, distribution and supply, was backed by Tynwald in 2019.
It followed the release of an EU Plastic Directive encouraging bans on 10 plastic items frequently found on beaches.
The six-week consultation on proposed regulations was launched by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) in July 2021.
Catering, hospitality, and retail businesses were among the 688 people who gave their views, as well as environmental charities and local authorities.
About 88% supported a ban on single-use carrier bags, while 92% supported the the prohibition of polystyrene containers and plastic cutlery.
Following concerns that certain items were needed in medical settings, DEFA put forward an exemption for straws and stemmed buds in certain settings.
Finding viable and affordable alternatives to some products was also highlighted as a potential issue, al though the department argued efforts to cut plastic in other nations would likely lead to the development of cheaper, non-plastic options.