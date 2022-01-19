Covid: Face mask use drops to under 10% in Manx high schools
The use of face masks in Isle of Man high schools has dropped to between 5% and 10%, the education minister has revealed.
Julie Edge said, while uptake was "low" compared to the 20% to 50% observed last month, "large numbers" of pupils had since received a Covid-19 vaccine.
Since the start of December, more than 1,000 jabs have been administered to those aged between 12 and 17.
Jason Moorhouse MHK said the figures on mask wearing were "concerning".
Under the island's current rules, the wearing of face coverings in high schools is expected but not mandatory.
'Constant review'
Ms Edge told Tynwald the latest figures on compliance were estimates fed back to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture from secondary school head teachers, and were "not a comprehensive survey".
Enforcement of the policy was "a difficult one", but the priority was to ensure children "are in school, and being educated", she added.
Mr Moorhouse questioned whether the policy should be scrapped if it was having "such a limited impact".
Ms Edge said the measures, introduced on 30 November in response to fears over the potential spread of the Omicron variant, were under "constant review".
Vaccines remained the island's "biggest defence" against the virus, she added.
Of the 6,700 people in the 12 to 17 age group eligible to have the vaccine, more than 3,300 have now had at least one dose, while more than 1,000 have had two doses.
