Drug debt led Ramsey man to accept £30k cannabis parcel
- Published
A man who agreed to accept about £30,000 worth of cannabis in the post to pay off a drug debt has been handed a suspended sentence.
Connor Maguire, 25, of Ramsey, turned himself in after police searched a parcel addressed to him on 21 August and found about 1kg of the drug.
A court heard postal workers had reported his behaviour as suspicious after the package failed to arrive.
Maguire was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Douglas Courthouse heard how he went to the Ramsey sorting office after he missed an attempt to deliver to his address on Brookhill Road earlier that day.
Staff described Maguire as desperate to get the package, and after he left the facility they alerted police to his suspicious behaviour.
Officers searched the parcel and found 989g of cannabis, with a street value of £29,687.
Maguire later turned himself in at Ramsey police station and said he had not ordered anything, but was curious to know what had been sent.
He later entered a guilty plea to importing drugs and said he had been told to receive the package by someone he was not prepared to name after falling into a drug debt through his cannabis habit.
Sentencing him, Deemster Graeme Cook said Maguire was "lucky not to be going into immediate custody".
