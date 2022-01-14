Isle of Man chief minister backs plan to tackle 'big policy issues'
A five-year government roadmap for tackling "big policy issues" will give the Isle of Man a "firm direction of travel", the chief minister has said.
The final version of the Island Plan, which sets out priorities for Alfred Cannan's administration, has been published.
Tynwald members are set to debate the document at a sitting next week.
Mr Cannan said the plan was focused on building a "secure, vibrant and sustainable future".
Since it was formed in October last year, the government has committed to tackling a "housing crisis", addressing issues in health and social care, and progressing plans for a "climate change transition programme".
An ageing population, a reliance on certain sectors to drive job creation and a "critical shortage of skills" are raised in the plan as major challenges.
The chief minister said much of these would be laid out in a 10-year economic strategy being developed by accountancy firm KPMG, which is due to be completed in July.
The government's reserves stood at £1.8bn at the end of March last year, which the plan has identified as a "strong" foundation on which to build, along with "progressive growth in GDP".
Other pledges include requiring government departments to produce annual reports to Tynwald, as well as an yearly public conference to allow for debates on the Island Plan, which can be altered.
The finished documents comes after a draft was circulated in November.
The chief minister said feedback from the community and Tynwald members had helped shape "the action we will take to make this vision a reality".
